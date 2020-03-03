Cranberry Isles: Caucus to be held

February left the islands in a bluster last week, causing icy temperatures prompting the commuter ferry and the mail boat to cancel all runs on Thursday. Lyndsay Eysnogle hosted a showing of Disney’s “Moana” at 4 p.m. at the Neighborhood House, adding warmth and cheer to a frigid day. Happily, March’s entry was gentler, with warmer temperatures and blue skies.

The Library Coffee Hour this week was bustling. Conversation and coffee flowed. Chairs were added to the table and everyone partook of the sweets. Guests enjoyed Cindy Thomas’ always popular blueberry cake, Anna Fernald’s delicious banana oatmeal muffins and Katya Mocarsky’s delightful, layered honey cake, which she dropped off on the way to celebrate Patrick’s birthday. Other lucky attendees included Kelly and George Dickson, Stefanie Alley, David Thomas, Tom Powell with twins Brigid and Padraig Powell, Skip Stevens, Sally Rowan, Kim Turner, Kelly Fernald, Cory Duggan, who brought his crisp, flavorful cider, Lyndsay Eysnogle, Jeff Pease and Barbara Caldwell-Pease.

Jeri Spurling reminds everyone that Sunday, March 8 is the Cranberry Isles Democratic Caucus at the Neighborhood House at 1 p.m. There will be a special boat leaving Northeast Harbor at 12:15 p.m., then Great Cranberry at 12:30 p.m. Since there was a great turnout four years ago, please let Jeri know if you’re coming this year either on the information page or through private message.

March 8 is Daylight Savings day, too, so remember to set those clocks to spring forward one hour.

Karin Whitney wishes to thank everyone for the condolences she received on the sudden passing of her son in Sweden. We are sorry for her loss and wish her and Phil a safe journey to Sweden.

Happy birthday to young Lewis Powell on March 6. On March 8, happy birthday to Sarah McCracken. Happy birthday to Edgar Plank on March 10 and happy birthday to Tom Powell on March 11.

“Hold fast to dreams,

For if dreams die

Life is a broken-winged bird,

That cannot fly.”

― Langston Hughes

