Cranberry Isles: Bryan’s book wins award 

Last week in the Cranberry Isles, warm, dry weather prevailed through Friday’s eighth grade graduation. Rain arrived on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms, including lightning, which started a fire in the Hinckley Yachts’ office building in Manset. There were no reports of injury and, while the road from the Cranberry Island Dock to the yacht were blocked by emergency personnel, the Manset parking lot and the town dock were accessible during the incident.

Celebrations followed eighth graduation on both islands Friday. The ceremony for Jessica Sanborn took place on the porch of the Cranberry General Store at 4 p.m. On Islesford, April Mocarsky’s ceremony took place on the steps of the Ashely Bryan School at 5:15 p.m. Afterward, each graduate led a parade on each island. Jessica rode at the front of the line on Cranberry, while April led the parade of vehicles on Islesford, including the island’s fire truck. Horns sounded along with cheers from the procession and those waving from yards around the island. Best wishes to Jessica and April as they begin their high school careers!

Congratulations to Cranberry Isles students who graduated from Mount Desert Island High School on Sunday. They include Sofie Dowling, Oliver Blank, Louise Chaplin, Nate Philbrook and Isaac Philbrook. Great work, graduates. Good luck in your future endeavors!

Congratulations to Cranberry Isles’ own Ashley Bryan, whose book, “Infinite Hope: A Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace,” won the 2020 Boston Globe-Horn Book Award for nonfiction. Through journal entries, letters, drawings, paintings and photographs, the beautiful book chronicles Ashley’s experience from his training and service as a draftee in a segregated unit through the war’s after-effects.

“We are all becoming sea artists! A sea artist is not someone who paints seascapes. The sea artist is an expert at reading and correcting charts. Together we will navigate what lays before us, creatively and with fluidity,” says the Islesford Artists Gallery, which has opened its doors. Wishing to ensure the safety and comfort of the Islesford Artists Gallery family, the business has instituted pandemic precautions including a limit of five people at a time in the gallery, observation of social distancing rules and the wearing of face masks while inside the building. Gallery visitors may call ahead to (207) 244-3145 or email [email protected] if they prefer and arrange to visit the gallery space on their own. For those who cannot come in person, the gallery would like to remind people that gallery works can be viewed in the virtual world as well by visiting islesfordartists.com.

Great Cranberry Island Librarian Ingrid Gaither posted June’s library hours and COVID-19 procedures. The library will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required inside the library. No more than two patrons may visit the library at a time, though members of the same family may be inside together. Patrons are encouraged to use the sign-up sheet posted on the library porch to reserve the library, which includes private browsing, computer use and family visits. Pickup and book delivery are encouraged. Returned books will be quarantined for 72 hours and patrons are asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the library. The hallway continues to be accessible 24/7 with daily sanitizing. Please contact Ingrid or the library at 244-7358 for more information. Thanks to Ingrid for her hard work and dedication in keeping the Great Cranberry Island Library running during this trying time.

Happy birthday to Cory Duggan and Cassie Savage on June 11. Happy birthday to Wanda Porter on June 12. On June 13, happy birthday wishes to Rosie Silvers, Barbara Hathaway and Isaac Krasnow. Happy birthday, on June 14, to Richard Beal and, on June 15, happy birthday to Roy Hadlock. Happy birthday to Barbara Wendelken Bryant, Jacob Matthew Shaw Benson and Jim Gertmenian on June 16. On June 17, happy birthday to David Bunker and Allan McCormick.

