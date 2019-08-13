Cranberry Isles: ‘Bouys for Books’ a success

It has been another beautiful week in Cranberry Isles. There has been enough rain and plenty of sunshine without too much heat. The sea has been gentle and visitors have dotted the beaches and lanes in colorful summer clothing.

The marvelous Boatworks youth program has finished for the season with a successful launch and a well-attended celebration at the Blue Duck on Aug. 10.

According to librarian Cindy Thomas, the “Buoys for Books” auction made over $1,000 for the Islesford Neighborhood House Library. Congratulations and thanks to Cindy for organizing the event and to everyone who decorated buoys for the popular auction.

Holly Hartley shared news about the Cranberry Island Tennis Club. She wrote, “The Cranberry Island Tennis Club held its annual tournament last weekend. There were winners and losers and everyone had a great time. This year’s men’s singles champion is Dan McShea. Audrey was the victor in women’s singles. Women’s doubles was won by Elissa McBride and Holly Hartley. Joe Zimmerman and Dan McShea lifted the trophies for the men’s doubles. Winners of the mixed doubles were new member, Pixie Lauer, and her partner, Dan McShea.

Sunday evening, participants and those who cheered them on gathered at the home of Chris Johnston and his family for the annual victory cocktail party. Club president Sarah Zimmerman made welcoming remarks, thanked everyone and presented the prizes.” Congratulations to everyone who participated!

Upcoming island events include two very exciting programs at Islesford Artists Gallery on Little Cranberry. On Saturday, Aug. 18, from 2-4 p.m., Matt Brown will give a talk and demonstration about the traditional Moku Hanga method of woodblock printing developed in 18th century Japan. Then, on Thursday September 5, from 4:30-6 p.m., there will be a book talk and signing by artist Philip Frey and author Carl Little. For more information about these events and the gallery, please call 244-3145.

Katelyn Damon announced a Fireman’s Supper potluck dinner to take place at the Ladies Aid on Aug. 17. Food pickup/drop off will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Donations are welcome!

The Great Cranberry Arts Center offers many interesting events this week. Sam King will present a poetry class on Thursday, August 15, at 1 p.m. A nationally renowned mime, who has performed at the White House, will perform at the Arts Center on Friday, Aug. 16 (date change from Thursday Aug. 15) at 4 p.m.

Pixie Lauer and friends will present a concert on Friday, August 16, 7 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 17,at 3 p.m., Ned Swain will host a wine tasting. A youth art reception will be held on Sunday, Aug 18, 6:30 p.m. The Youth Art Exhibit will be on display Aug. 19-23.

The Cranberry Isles Realty Trust (CIRT) annual meeting will be held Aug. 20, at1 p.m. in the Arts Center. The Great Cranberry Island Historical Society (GCIHS) annual meeting will take place on Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center.

Happy birthday to Elana Rome on Aug. 15 and happy anniversary to Judah and Jess Rome. Happy anniversary, on Aug. 16, to Sara and Travis Smith. On Aug. 17, Serena Spurling and Jim Amuso celebrate their birthdays. Happy birthday, neighbors! Happy anniversary to Gail and Henry Grandgent and to Bill Bancroft and Alice Murphy, on Aug. 18. Also on August 18, happy birthday to Emmett Ellsworth Stapleman, Connie Savage and Meg Johnston. On Aug. 19, happy birthday to Paul Brumaghim, Gail Perry, Hannah Singerling and Sue Hand. Happy birthday to Rob Mocarsky and Alexander Donald on Aug. 20. Happy anniversary, on Aug. 20, to Leslie and Tom Watson. On Aug. 21, happy birthday to Joshua Todd Wedge and Sheila Krasnow. Happy anniversary to Sheila and Ian Krasnow on Aug. 21.

“When you get these jobs that you have been so brilliantly trained for, just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else. This is not just a grab-bag candy game.” -Toni Morrison

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.