Cranberry Isles; Beach cleanup coming up

Things are really hopping on the Cranberries as the weather heats up. Short- and long-term visitors are a regular sight, enjoying the scenery, eateries, museums and shops on both islands. With the increased traffic and summer population, island activities abound.

The Co-op store and Islesford Dock Restaurant are open and serving customers. The Co-op store is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m throughout June. Islesford Dock Restaurant’s hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Both businesses will offer extended hours in July.

With the assistance of Skip Stevens and the Neighborhood House, Tisch Initiative for Creative Research, Bill McGuinness and Sonja Moser, NYU Tisch graduate dance student, Margaret Wiss, along with collaborators Rafael Cañals (NYU), Austin Coats (NYU) and Colin Minigan (Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music) spent the week of May 26-June 2 on Islesford creating a new dance work.

Wiss said, “Our work consisted of using the island as a landscape for dance phrase creation and bringing material developed in different spaces into the Neighborhood House. On June 1, the group performed for a small crowd at the Neighborhood House. Their work will culminate in a final performance in February 2020 at the Jack Crystal Theater in New York City.

On June 5, Douglas Cornman, with Maine Seacoast Mission, and Oceanswide, Inc. came to Islesford to complete cold water survival training with the students of Ashley Bryan School. Students learned how to wear and use survival suits and practiced in the water. Reportedly, the suits kept the students warm and dry while the pillowed pack kept them afloat. Thanks Douglas, Oceanswide, Inc., Haley Estabrook and Audrey Noether for providing this experience for the students.

Laurie Wadsworth has tentatively scheduled an Open House Reception for her new gift shop, “The Whales Tale,” for June 14 at 5 p.m. at Cranberry House. However, renovations may delay the event for several days. For more information, please check the museum reception desk (open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily) at 244-7800.

The Great Cranberry Saturday Afternoon Movie Series begins Saturday, June 15. Movies will be shown most Saturdays at 3 p.m. through Sept. 14.

Maine Seacoast Mission, in conjunction with Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Cranberry House, has scheduled the annual beach clean-up for Thursday, June 20.

Volunteer support is needed and deeply appreciated. Last year, there were enough volunteers to clean all four beaches — Whistler Cove, Preble Cove, Atlantic Shores and Spurling Cove. Volunteers are asked to meet at Cranberry House at 9 a.m. for assignments.

Pixie Lauer will present a dog training class at the Youth Activities Center (Smart Shack) on Tuesday, June 18. Anyone with a trained, untrained or “untrainable” dog is welcome to attend.

On June 19 at 7:30 p.m., Phil Whitney will present a historical slides program at Cranberry House.

The GCI Library book and bake sale is Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Baked goods are still needed. Please contact Ingrid Gaither at the library, 244-7358, for more information.

