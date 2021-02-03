Cranberry Isles: Ashley Bryan gets well-deserved honor 

Last week brought more typical seasonal weather to the Cranberry Isles. Temperatures were in the single digits over the weekend and winds were strong enough on Friday to threaten the commuter ferry’s evening schedule. The boat did run, but with a rough ride. Forecasts for this week included warmer temperatures and a snowy Nor’easter for Monday and Tuesday.

On Feb. 1, Good Morning America ran a segment on Black Americans whose work, success and/or talent is monumental, and of historical significance but who have not yet received deserved recognition. Jason Reynolds, well–known poet and author of young adult literature, chose the Cranberry Isles’ own Ashley Bryan as one who should be recognized. Ashley will be highlighted on GoodMorningAmerica.com, ABCnews.com and GMA’s social media platforms. Congratulations on the well-deserved honor, Ashley!

The Cranberry Isles Community Solar Association has been invited to apply for technical assistance provided by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) through the Island Institute. The association, formed in the summer of 2020, is working with the Island Institute and other organizations to explore solar energy opportunities for the Cranberry Isles. The group has recently completed an initial survey of residents’ questions, concerns, preferences and suggestions.

Happy birthday to Gretchen Westphal and Bowdon Magee Porcaro on Feb. 5. Happy birthday on Feb. 6 to Christina Spurling. Happy birthday to Stephanie Alley and Rick Cegalis on Feb. 7. On Feb. 9, happy birthday wishes go out to Jackson Knox Spangler.

“You are where you are today because you stand on somebody’s shoulders. And wherever you are heading, you cannot get there by yourself. If you stand on the shoulders of others, you have a reciprocal responsibility to live your life so that others may stand on your shoulders. It’s the quid pro quo of life. We exist temporarily through what we take, but we live forever through what we give.” – Vernon Jordan

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].