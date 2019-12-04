Cranberry Isles: Arts, crafts and movies

November left the Cranberry Isles in a blast, with gale warnings that led to cancellations and delays for the mail boat and the commuter boat while December came in cold but sunny. Snow was forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Winter is announcing its imminent arrival as residents bring out their holiday décor.

Last Sunday, Islesford Congregational Church was delighted to welcome returning guest speaker, Rev. Scott Planting. Coffee and light refreshments were served, as always, after the service.

Mark your calendar for community arts and crafts at the Islesford Artists Gallery December 14 from noon through sundown.

During the month of December, the Seaside Playhouse will be showing Christmas-themed movies on Tuesday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday December 7, Rev. Rona Kinsley will be the guest minister at Great Cranberry Island Congregational Church. The service starts at 10:30 a.m.

Happy birthday to Grace Houghton and Jeanne Smith on Dec. 6. On Dec. 7, happy birthday to Eliza Greenman. Happy birthday to Christa Porcaro on Dec. 8 and Ruth Westphal on Dec. 9. On Dec. 10, happy birthday wishes go to Heather Spurling and Paul Leibow.

“I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says, ‘Go to sleep, darlings, till summer comes again.” -Lewis Carrol

