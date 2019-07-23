Cranberry Isles: Artists wanted

The Cranberry Isles saw high temperatures at the end of the week, with the thermometer reaching the upper eighties. But the show must go on, as the cast of “Boot Loose” proved on Friday evening. Lucky audience members report the show was a smashing success. Congratulations to Kathleen Lake, the cast and the crew on a very successful production.

In celebration of the fifty year anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the United States Postal Service issued two commemorative stamp designs. One features Gregory H. Revera’s photograph of the moon showing the lunar module’s site in The Sea of Tranquility. The other shows Neil Armstrong’s photograph of Buzz Aldrin in his space suit on the moon’s surface. Islesford’s postmaster Joy Sprague wore her own spacesuit all day Friday to celebrate the momentous occasion. The commemorative stamps are available at both island post offices.

Speaking of anniversaries, Islesford Pottery is preparing to celebrate their thirtieth year on the dock. Everyone is invited to attend a little celebration at the shop on July 28 from 3:30-5 p.m. There will be refreshments and live music with Geoffrey Wadsworth and Phil Kell.

Cranberry House has sent out the call for exhibits in the “Art of the Cranberry Isles” exhibition. Artists, photographers, sculptors and craftsmen are invited to show their work.

This year’s exhibit has been included in DownEast Magazine’s annual Great Maine Scavenger Hunt and was publicized in their most recent issue. Entries will be received at Cranberry House on Friday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers ask that there be no late entries.

For complete entry rules, more information, and to register, please call (207) 244-7800, write to P.O. Box 12 Cranberry Isles, ME 04625, or email General Manager Ben Sumner at manager@gcihs.org. Thank you, Sharon Morell, for providing this information.

At the Cranberry House, Karin Whitney will host Karaoke Night on July 26 at 7 p.m. There will be a Wini Smart Memorial Reception on July 27, 1-3 p.m. at Cranberry House. Activities will include the reception with Wini’s family, reminiscences by family members, video and slide presentations and a tour of “Winiville,” including a dedication ceremony for her memorial granite bench and final resting place.

Darlene Sumner will host a youth talk show interview with Anne Neuman on July 29 at 9 a.m. in the Cranberry House Arts Center. At 4:30 p.m., she will also coordinate a kids’ outing to Preble Cove Beach. On July 30 at 4:30 p.m., she will present a youth Ink Art Class in the Smart Shack.

Maine Seacoast Mission will present a Health Fair on July 31 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Cranberry House Arts Center. Tables will be in the Arts Center, Basement Archives Center and the Smart Shack. There will be about 15 tables offering various health related testing and information.

The new president of the Mission will be present to meet and talk with interested visitors about future mission plans.

The Island Institute will host their Annual Donor Anchor Rendezvous at Cranberry House on Aug. 1, starting at 10 a.m. They will attend a panel discussion on Cranberry Islands’ efforts in sustaining a year-round community, then enjoy a lunch catered by Chef Cezar at Hitty’s Café and tour the island, including the library and school.

Happy birthday on July 25 to Earl Brechlin and Cliff Smith. Also, on July 25, happy anniversary to Pamela Wells and Don Rockhead and to Melissa and James Amuso. Happy anniversary to Fred and Alison Hawes on July 26. Happy birthday, on July 26, to Jacob Vance, Barbara Stainton and Steve White. On July 27, happy birthday to Dennis Encarnation. On July 28, Barb and Bruce Fernald will celebrate their anniversary. Happy anniversary! Happy birthday to Kaitlin Porcaro, Corina Gribble, Hope Paulos, Ben Weibel, Zoe White, Lara Lomas and Preston Gary Trip on July 29. Finally, a very happy anniversary to Denise and Mitch McCormick on July 31.

“When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” -Paulo Coelho

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.