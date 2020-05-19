Cranberry Isles: Annual library fundraiser offers alternative 

Greetings from the warm and sunny Cranberry Isles. This week seems to be a turning point in the weather and residents are increasing outdoor activities. The sounds of lawnmowers accompany birdcalls and the smell of freshly cut grass mingles in the air with pine and ocean breezes. Gardens plots are planted in many yards, while boats are being prepped for the season’s launch.

In lieu of Islesford Neighborhood House library’s annual Memorial Day weekend fundraising bake sale, librarian Cindy Thomas is offering flowering plants. Bedding plants and geraniums will be available. Tentative pricing is geraniums for $6 each, while bedding plants, such as marigolds, zinnias and petunias will be $5 a flat. Order by contacting Cindy Thomas. She asks that orders be in by May 23. Please remember this is a library fundraiser. Your support is greatly appreciated!

Sharon Morell shared the following update regarding Great Cranberry Island Historical Society, “Due to uncertainty about staffing, health concerns and other issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the GCIHS is delaying our season opening (museum, cafe, gift shops) until at least June 15. We will keep you updated on our Facebook page. Thank you for your patience while we work to make sure the season is safe for everyone.” Thank you, Sharon, for keeping everyone informed.

Memorial Day, May 25 this year, officially recognizes the sacrifice made by men and women who died serving our country in the military. Some may be unaware that, every year, a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. local time. Unofficially, Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer, with outdoor activities including picnics, parades and games. In the Appalachian community where I grew up, Memorial Day is was called Decoration Day, an early name for Memorial Day. In my Kentucky hometown, the day’s tradition involved the cleaning and decorating of the graves of ancestors and family, including soldiers, followed by a “dinner on the ground,” a picnic eaten on quilts spread on the ground in or near the graveyard or church yard. While this year’s celebrations across America, including the islands, may be limited due to the pandemic, families will still picnic, barbecue and play together, observing traditions important to them. We appreciate those who gave their all in service to their country and wish everyone a safe, special day, however they celebrate.

Happy birthday, on Memorial Day, to Jim Fortune and Kathy Zuck. Happy birthday to Gene Porcaro and Holly Hartley on May 23. On May 24, happy birthday to Ben Stevens. Happy birthday to Christopher Hathaway and Emery Louise Day on May 26. Happy Anniversary to Alex Johnston and Kate Valenta on May 27. Also, on May 27 happy birthday to Ted Spurling and Dick Atlee.

“I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom.” Bob Dylan

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Cadwell-Pease at [email protected]