Cranberry Isles: A sad send-off as the weather turns

Cranberry Isles has lost another member of our community in the passing of longtime summer resident, Emily Nelligan. Emily passed on Friday of last week in Connecticut. She was born in 1924 in New York City and attended Cooper Union School of Art. Emily summered for more than 50 years on Great Cranberry.

Her husband and fellow artist Marvin “Buddy” Bileck predeceased Emily. Emily was a renowned charcoal artist and often said she did not have a style. Her inspiration was Cranberry Island. Due to poor health, Emily has not been able to return to her beloved Cranberry for several years now. She was a sweet, quiet, proper, old school woman who will be missed by all, especially those of us who met her first as children in art classes only to become her friends as adults. Our quiet teas on summer afternoons will be remembered with love and affection.

Well, it has happened again! The day after the winter enclosure is put on the Cranberry Isles Post Office, cold weather hits. I used to pin this on Mike Westphal, as he was responsible for the installation of the weather barrier, but this year it was his son Brendon who was in charge. Now, don’t get mad at Brendon because the chill in the air was going to creep in sooner or later but… if only it had been later.

Many thanks to Steve Pagels, Dan Lunt and Mandy Bracy for the special run of the Miss Lizzie from Northeast Harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 17th.

Courtney Chaplin had died the previous week, and his funeral service was at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church mid-afternoon. Rob Benson, minister at the church, led the service. The church nave, the choir part above the rear, and the stairs were full; the room off the church was also filled, including standing room. Thanks to the late return boat, those from Islesford and Great Cranberry were able to stay for some time with others at the Maine Seacoast Mission’s headquarters. Close to twenty passengers were on the Miss Lizzie at 6:30 p.m.

Winter winds are here! Boats were cancelled several times last week. It’s time to get that overnight bag stashed in the car for unexpected nights off.

Those winds let Sharon Leckbee Daley get the flu shots to Great Cranberry, but not to Islesford. She’ll get us on the calendar again as the Sunbeam’s trips are shortened, lengthened, or cancelled by the weather.

Dock floats are coming out of the water. Manset’s were on the schedule for last weekend or the beginning of this week, depending on the weather. It won’t be too long before the float is there in the morning at Islesford, but gone that afternoon.

The archery season goes on until December 8th; the firearms season opens Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 24.

Rosalie Kell blew out candles on the 22nd. Finn McGuiness turns 10 on the 26th! Ezra Bunker chalks up another year on the 28th.

Happy November birthday to Catherine Perry Spangler on the first of the month. Arvard Savage turns 88 years old on Nov. 4. Looking good, Arvard! Katy Kehoe will celebrate her birthday on Nov. 4 as well. Have a great day in sunny California.

Larry Allen is the birthday boy on Nov. 6. Our own “Red Boat” Captain Bill Dowling will be having cake and ice cream on Nov. 10. Happy birthday to all. Nov. 4 is a very busy day as it is also the anniversary of our friends George and Charlotte Harlan.

“Another year, another great reason to celebrate.”

“When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, ‘tis near Halloween.” -Unknown

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at sabrjet@hotmail.com and for Great Cranberry, reach Eileen Richards at 244-5684 or sista3854@yahoo.com.