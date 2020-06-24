Cranberry Isles: A cold dip clears the mind 

Hot, dry weather dominated the Cranberry Isles last week. While the lack of rain may not have been good for Victory Gardens, the sunshine did lead to an increase in boating activities.

Also taking advantage of the sunshine, the Dip of the Month Club met on Friday, June 19. Water temperatures were between 53.6 and 56 degrees. More than 10 people joined the dip. For two members, Barbara Fernald and Joy Sprague, June’s dip marked 18 years of consecutive monthly dips. Barbara said the club started during a heat wave in the first few days of October 2002. Temperatures were in the high 80s. Barbara and Joy put up a sign saying, “Dip of the Month Club meets at 4:00. Be there or be square.” Eight people entered the water that day and, nearly two decades later, the tradition continues. When asked about motivations to keep dipping, Barbara said, “I think some of our motivation to keep going is that no one wants to be the first to quit.” She added, “It feels so good to get out of the cold water. I do think a dip in the cold water is great for any kind of bad mood. Really, all thoughts leave the mind!” Congratulations to Barbara and Joy for their major accomplishment. Congratulations to Cindy Thomas and Stefanie Alley who are not far behind the 18-year mark, and to everyone else who makes the monthly dip.

Reverend Thomas Powell announced that, after a virtual meeting on Sunday, the Islesford Congregational Church has decided to continue with “scattered worship” using a recorded sermon. Rev. Powell said, “This decision was not taken lightly, as we are trying to be wise stewards and love our neighbors.” The board will meet again on July 12 to reassess the situation. The community food pantry remains open in the Winter Chapel and Rev. Powell will gladly make deliveries for anyone quarantining who might need something from the pantry. Residents are encouraged to email the minister at [email protected] with any needs for which the church may be able to provide assistance. The church still needs support for regular operations and repairs. Donations can be made through the church’s website.

Islesford Pottery will open for the 2020 season on June 25. Operating hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday–Sunday and by chance or appointment. Meanwhile, Marian Baker invites everyone to check out her new web store, marianbakerpottery.com, where 35 percent of online sales through the end of July will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Great work, Marian, Thank you! For more information, or to make an appointment, please call (207) 244-9108 or visit the website.

Islesford Neighborhood House Association announced a different format for this year’s Fourth of July Picnic. Bring-your-own picnic to Town Field, 4:30 p.m. There will be live music, a raffle, bake sale, social distancing and good times. Volunteers are needed. Please check the sign-up sheet at the town office bulletin board or on the Information Page.

The fourth annual Islesford Fourth of July Parade, COVID-19 edition, will take place at 4 p.m. The parade is to be decorated golf cart and vehicles only—no bicycles or people on foot. Meet at 4 p.m. at the Neighborhood House. The route will be past the school, around the circle, back up Mosswood, around by the fire station and down to Sand Beach Road to the field.

Bob Hudson and Laurie Dobson have started beekeeping on Great Cranberry. They have over 1,000 honeybees and two queens. The bees will produce honey and provide cross pollination, enabling gardens to flourish on both islands. Bob enjoys caring for the bees and knows they will be a great benefit to the community. Laurie says Bob’s biggest concern is that usage of the wrong pesticides on the islands can destroy the colony. Best wishes to Bob and Laurie on their new venture. Hopefully, there will soon be island honey for sale, or at least, sampling by residents and visitors.

The Preble-Marr Historical Museum at Cranberry House will open for the season July 1, with hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Cranberry Explorer Shuttle will begin operations on July 1 during the same hours. Hitty’s Café is now open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with evening dinner takeout service three nights per week and special daytime barbeques twice per week. Please contact Chef Cezar at 245-0745 for schedules and takeout menu information.

Happy birthday to Everett Profit on June 25 and to Kylie Tozier on June 27. Happy anniversary to Jeanne and Cliff Smith on June 28. Also, on June 28, happy birthday to Susan Locke Pierson and Jan MacAllister. On June 29, happy birthday to Cynthia Eiseman Lief, Bob Mocarsky, Becca Powell and Allison Hawes. Happy birthday to Nate Philbrook, Karla Rees and Rolf Westphal on July 1.

“Wherever there is a human in need, there is an opportunity for kindness and to make a difference.” Kevin Heath

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].