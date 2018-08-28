Cranberry fetes volunteers

The Cranberry House Annual Volunteer Appreciation Day was held on Sunday, Aug. 26. Approximately 25 volunteers boarded the Maine Seacoast Mission’s Sunbeam at 6:30 a.m. in perfect weather and voyaged down to Isle au Haut. The day’s activities included attending services at the local church, enjoying a fabulous potluck lunch at the Isle au Haut Community Hall hosted by the island community, touring the one-room school house, receiving a briefing at the island library, viewing some historical artifacts, visiting the General Store and walking around the incredibly beautiful island. Everyone agreed it was a perfect day, and plans were already being made to host Isle au Haut folks at Cranberry House next summer. Special recognition goes to Darlene Sumner for visit planning, and Douglas Cornman of Maine Seacoast Mission for coordinating the Sunbeam support. Finally, thanks to all the volunteers who made the 2018 season the best ever at Cranberry House.

Phil Whitney will host another in the series of Historical Slide Shows at Cranberry House Arts Center on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a Ladies Aid Barn Sale on Sat, Sept. 1 from 1-3 hosted by Mary Wallace. The 2019 calendars are in, as well as travel mugs, clothing, canvas bags, note cards and more. Stop by and pick up a few, or a lot, of holiday gifts before you head home. Hope to see you at the Aid.

A reminder to all that the Beal & Bunker boat schedule changes to the fall line-up on Labor Day, Sept. 3 until the second week of October. The boat will now leave Northeast Harbor at 7:30, 11:00, 2:30 and 3:30. Pick up a copy of the schedule on your next boat trip so you are not left on the dock of the bay wasting time. The Cranberry Cove Ferry also changes to their fall schedule on Sept 1. Please call ahead to make sure you will be on time for your ferry ride.

School will begin on Aug. 30 at the Ashley Bryan School on Islesford after 2 years at the Longfellow School on Great Cranberry.

The September meeting of the Cranberry Isles Selectmen is scheduled to be held on Islesford.

There will be a meeting of the Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. Discussions will include the Harvest Supper menu, winter projects, building maintenance and more.

Matt Brown will demonstrate color woodblock printing at the Islesford Artists’ Gallery Friday afternoon, Aug. 24th, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

On August 25th, Joe Mama and the Swamp Walkers will play at the Islesford Neighborhood House to support the Neighborhood House. There is a $5 entry cost; donations are also accepted. Snacks and lemonade are offered. BYOB. Dancing is encouraged!

LCYC’s season is over. Congratulations to Jessica Ann Sanborn on winning the Zuckerman Bowl. Many thanks to Lauren Simmons and all who participated in teaching and organizing the programs.

Tom Sheehan, organist at Harvard Memorial Chapel, and Ketti Jane Muschler, Boston-based soprano, were in town Friday as part of the Quietside Chamber Music Festival. Christina Spurling said, “I’m delighted to be able to share them with my island family!” Thanks to Thomas Powell and the church for the use of the beautiful Islesford church space and the lovely Fisk organ.

Friday evening, Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn played a folk music concert at Neighborhood House to benefit the Islesford Historical Society. They have played on Islesford in the past, and came back to visit Gail and Henry Grandgent.

On Thursday, the Islesford Historical Society had their annual meeting, followed by the movie “The Fire of ’47.”

Dr. Chuck Radis, a noted writer and lecturer on health care issues, gave a talk at Islesford Neighborhood House on health care systems around the world.

Desi Sinnott writes: “Thanks to all who attended the Wiffle Ball Game. It was great fun and [I’m] thankful to come away with a 8-0 win. Alex Hadlock pitched a perfect game, allowing no runs, and Malcolm [Fernald] hit an inside the park home run.”

Shout out to Iann and Sheila Krasnow for providing burgers, hot dogs, and drinks, with proceeds going to ALS research. Donations were made to support ALS in honor of Steve Hillenberg.

This year’s Masquerade Ball and Tea took place at the Islesford Neighborhood House and was led by choreographer and dance instructor Andy Taylor-Blenis from Arlington, Mass. Next summer, Andy will be leading two weeks of dance workshops on Islesford for kids and adults, ending with the Masquerade Ball to practice and perform all the dances they have learned.

Next Monday will include the final flicks of the season at Islesford: Upstairs will be “Superman 4” and downstairs will be “Stand and Deliver.”

On Aug. 19, there was a wonderful double baby shower for Meagan Blank Falls and her sister, Frances Blank Hadlock. About 30 island women brought delicious food and beautiful gifts. Enjoying the party were, among others, Kate and Sannah Chaplin, Denise McCormick, Margaret Houghton, Gretchen Blank, Jeri Spurling, Hannah Folsom, Cindy Thomas, Katelyn Damon, Barbara Hathaway, Ellie Miller, Erica Merrill, and Erin Fernald Gray.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at [email protected] and for Great Cranberry, reach Eileen Richards at 244-5684 or [email protected]