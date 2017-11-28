Concert theme: ‘Here comes the light’

Your large dose of light, love and peace is only a ticket away. I am the Acadia Choral Society’s assistant director and accompanist and, along with Guest Director Molly J. Webster, am pleased to announce its annual holiday concert this weekend at St. Saviour’s Church in Bar Harbor and the following weekend at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. The concerts at St. Saviour’s begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, and the concert at St. Andrew Lutheran Church begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. The program carries the theme “Here Comes the Light.” Highlights include Bob Chilcott’s “Gloria,” Arvo Part’s “Bogoroditse Djevo” and Chrysogonus Waddell’s “Rosa Mystica.” Tickets are available at Sherman’s Books & Stationery (Bar Harbor), Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars (Bar Harbor), the Southwest Harbor Public Library, the SevenArts Gallery (Ellsworth), from chorus members and at the door.

A justifiably proud mom confirmed that son Jackson Laws has indeed made the freshman basketball team at Mount Desert Island High School. We congratulate him for this accomplishment and look forward to seeing him on the court.

The Swans Island Garden Club is hosting A.C. Parsons for a fun day of wreath making at the Atlantic Fire Station on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, payable to Suzette Wheaton in advance or on the day of the event. Bring your gloves, clippers (if you have your own) and lunch or a snack; all wreath materials are provided. Call Suzette at 526-4226 to reserve your spot.

Kathleen LeMoine has suggested another great thing to add to your event calendar: “On Thursday, Dec. 7, the eighth-graders will hold their annual spaghetti dinner and auction to raise money for their class trip. Hailey and Zuzu are hoping to get to Washington, D.C., in the spring. Gary Rainford’s famous spaghetti dinner (Donations are gladly accepted.) will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the auction starts at 6:30 p.m. We are currently looking for item donations for the auction if anyone would like to help us add to the growing list of wonderful things from local artisans and businesses. If you have an item you would like to donate, please bring it to the school or contact Michelle at 974-9458. Thank you!”

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry Matthews, who recently passed away. Many islanders have stated what a nice person and devoted husband Jerry was and how much he will be missed.

Happy birthday to Aiden Sheridan, Marilyn Lianna Sawyer, Pat Dutille, Lesley Ann Ranquist, Rhonda Ranquist, Keisha Kelliher and Suzy Treadwell. Anniversary blessings to Howard and Christine Dentremont, Bud and Heidi Martin, and Adam and Theresa Joy.