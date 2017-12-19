Committee to draft comprehensive plan

Donna Wiegle described a new committee on the island: “As secretary of the newly formed Comprehensive Planning Committee (CPC), I want to share with you that the committee has recently created a page on the town website where it will be posting minutes of their meetings and other information pertinent to its mission. The committee has begun the process of writing a new comprehensive plan … a vision for the future of Swans Island. This will be a multiyear project. The committee is in the early planning stage of the project. In time, the CPC will reach out to community members, both year-round and seasonal, in an effort to include everyone in the visioning and planning process. Regular meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the town office and are open to the public. Additional focus group meetings will be posted when scheduled. The CPC is a subcommittee of the Municipal Advisory Council (MAC). The CPC held its first meeting on Sept. 19, 2017. The members are listed and meeting minutes available on the CPC webpage at: swansisland.org/cpc.htm.”

Sonja Philbrook, chair of the committee, shared agenda highlights with us for the most recent meeting: feedback on four comprehensive plans from other towns; report from a Lamoine comprehensive plan committee member; discussion of how much outside/professional help we want/need to complete a successful plan; and consideration of the idea to create a presentation for town meeting. She encourages public attendance at committee meetings.

Maine State Ferry Port Capt. Daniel M. McNichol gave us a heads-up about a temporary boat change: “The Captain Henry Lee will be removed from the run and replaced by the Governor Curtis on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The Coast Guard inspection will be conducted in Rockland on Wednesday, Dec. 27. If the Lee inspection is successful, it should return to the run on Thursday, Dec. 28 (weather permitting). Please plan and travel accordingly. Thank you.”

It’s always a treat to spend time with Swans Islanders who have moved to the mainland. I had such a pleasure with Linda Ranquist Reinhardt this past week and wish her a most joyous Merry Christmas.

Happy birthday to Grace Rose LeMoine, Ella Joyce, Mary Christine Joy, Jane Stanley, Tom Duchesneau, Morgan Michele Matthews and John Follis.