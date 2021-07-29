Civil Air Patrol squadron holds fundraiser 

BAR HARBOR — The Colony Cottages is being renovated and its owner has donated cottage furnishings for a yard sale on Aug. 7 to benefit Bar Harbor’s Civil Air Patrol squadron.

Available items include chairs, tables, dressers, nightstands, flat-screen TVs, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, couches and living room chairs. One hundred percent of the sale’s proceeds will go to the squadron, and the event will take place rain or shine.

The sale will be staffed and run by Civil Air Patrol volunteers and cadets who will be on site to help load purchases. Water and hot dogs will be available for donations as well.

Families are encouraged to come and learn about becoming a member of the Civil Air Patrol squadron, which has been around for 80 years, making it the oldest in Maine.

Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. For more information, go online to www.gocivilairpatrol.com.

The fundraiser will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Colony Cottages located at 20 State Route 3 in Hulls Cove Maine.