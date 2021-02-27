Saturday - Feb 27, 2021
Campers at Camp Beech Cliff’s Thursday afterschool outdoor club gather kindling for a lesson on fire building. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMP BEECH CLIFF

CBC announces special camp rates for local families 

MOUNT DESERT Thanks to grants, PPP funding and support from members of the community, Camp Beech Cliff’s 2021 summer camp rates will not increase this summer.  

In addition, a special grant recognizing the impact of Covid19 on the Mount Desert Island community will offer year-round Hancock County residents a halfprice rate of $120 per week for the traditional camp program. This grant hopes to relieve some of the stress the pandemic has placed on local families as they begin to prepare for the summer season.  

The open early registration period for the summer day camp program will open on March 1 and run through March 13. Contact Camp Beech Cliff at [email protected] or (207) 244-0365 with any questions.  

