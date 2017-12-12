Caroling to ring in Christmas season

Beverly McAloon has invited us to sing for the season: “Join us for Christmas caroling on Saturday, Dec. 16. We will start at the ferry crew quarters promptly at 12:15 p.m.; we want to sing a few songs to the crew before they head out on the first afternoon ferry run. From there, we will make a plan for where else to sing. If you need a ride, let Bev McAloon, Nancy Carter or Jeanne Hoyle know. We will end with some fish chowder and nibbles at the McAloon’s.”

Karen Ann Martin has encouraged holiday cheer: “lt’s that time of year again — Santa Claus is coming to town with his reindeer and sleigh at the PIK Annual Christmas Party. Let’s enjoy Christmas with good friends and neighbors, refreshments and holiday cheer at the Swans Island Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. For more information, or if you’d like to be one of Santa’s reindeer, please call 460-2482.”

The school children will provide us with another musical expression of the season at the Swans Island School Winter Concert. This year’s concert is on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.

Donna Wiegle has informed us that the winter walking program has begun: “Walking this winter will be on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 8:45-9:45 a.m. You must enter through the back gym door and have clean, dry shoes to change into when you arrive. Please do not leave the gym and go into the hallway. Classes are in session, and we do not want to disturb the teachers and students. Also, be mindful that we are sharing the gym on some days with the students and the music teacher, who are having music class up on the stage. Please keep your voices low during walking so we don’t disturb the music lessons. Thanks to the school staff, students and the school board for sharing the gym with community members so that they can have a comfortable place to walk in the winter. All adults are welcome to attend.”

Happy birthday to McKayla Joyce, William James Smith, Shaylin May, Thomas Uber and Belinda Doliber.