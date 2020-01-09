Cancer center awarded grant

ELLSWORTH — The Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth has been awarded two grants totaling $60,000 from the Maine Cancer Foundation.

Both grants, a transportation grant and an operating grant, each for $30,000, will be used to further the mission of the center in assisting those with a cancer diagnosis, their loved ones and caregivers.

“The transportation grant will benefit people living in Hancock or Washington counties traveling by car or other modes of transportation to cancer treatment,” said Michael Reisman, executive director of the center.

Maine Cancer Foundation’s grant is offered as part of their ongoing Challenge Cancer 2020 initiative, aimed at reducing cancer incidence and mortality in Maine. The organization has awarded over $11 million since 2015 in support of the initiative. To learn more, visit www.mainecancer.org.