Burnt Coat online looking better

Fran Chetwynd has encouraged us to check out the redesigned website for the Swan’s Island Lighthouse (Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station): “Our new website has launched. You can see it at the old address, www.burntcoatharborlight.com. Enjoy!” We thank Steve Dock for his help and expertise with this fantastic website.

Leah Staples has informed us about summer job opportunities: “The Swan’s Island Recreation Department is seeking three applicants for the following positions for the months of July and August: Daytime Recreation Director, Nighttime Recreation Director and Lifeguard at the Quarry Pond. We need to know by Thursday, May 31, if anyone is interested in these three positions. For more detailed information about these jobs or to express your interest, contact Recreation Board members Leah Staples at 460-2307 or Lacey Freelove at 460-2443.”

The end of the school year always has lots of fun activities. Our principal, Crystal DaGraca, has informed us that the eighth-grade class trip to Washington, D.C., will be from May 31-June 4, the island will be brimming with fourth-graders from the school district on Friday, June 1, and on Wednesday, June 6, the athletes will prove their skills on Olympic Day. Mark your calendars for the spring concert on Tuesday evening, May 29, in the school gymnasium.

Leah Staples has invited all of us to a baby shower for her sister Anna Joy Ward. The shower is at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 1, at the Church of God. “Hope everyone can come celebrate and fellowship with Anna and her baby girl arriving soon! The happy family is registered at Babylist.com and we hope you can come.”

Got old marine “stuff” hanging around and collecting dust? Consider loaning or donating items to the Swan’s Island Lobster & Marine Museum to enhance their exhibits. Or help the museum build their collection of buoys from island fishermen by donating yours. For more information or to donate, contact Kathy Turner, Josh Turner, Nancy Carter, Ann Marie Maguire or Jess Harrington.

Happy birthday to Sage Dentremont, Sue Wheaton, Cynthia Baker, Joanna Kohler Carter, Aaron Gamble, Dwayne Scott Overlock, Ed Rose, Carl G. LeMoine, Thomas Riedel II and Ashley M. Tapley. Anniversary blessings to “Sput” and Janice Staples, Eric and Leah Staples, and Sammy and Amelia Joy.