Boatworks registration to open soon

Tony Archino posted: “It may not feel like it right now, but summer is right around the corner, woohoo! Starting March 15, you can register for Boatworks through a new feature on our website. And as always, if you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us here or through our email at [email protected]. See you in the shop!”

Katelyn Damon took Elliott and Kaitlyn Duggan took Bode to the library. Ashley Bryan read the story of “The Lion and the Mouse” to them, after which they put together lions and added mice to their illustrations.

The storm knocked out Islesford’s internet connection on Friday night. Nate Brimmer, from Axiom, sent a message at 8 p.m. saying “Internet is working on Islesford again. Thanks to intrepid citizens who helped re-patch some cables, we were able to move traffic to the backup link!” The rest of us add our thanks to Nate’s. The wind didn’t back down until Sunday, but the cables held.

The storm was powerful. Mitchell McCormick took pictures down at the dock at a high tide. The ramp went up from the co-op to the float in a combination of high tide, full moon and massive storm. There was a little rain Friday morning, but the rest of the weekend was dry on the islands, not a repeat of one of the blizzards that have clobbered New England in the past.

The Longfellow School Poetry Celebration scheduled for Friday, March 2, was postponed due to the dangerous seas and high winds. A new date has not yet been set but will be determined soon by students and faculty.

The Longfellow School Community has been busy. Along with planning poetry parties, money is being raised to support a school field trip to the nation’s capital this spring. Find out how you can support the students and check out the Gofundme site which has been posted on the Cranberry Island Information Page (via Facebook.)

Happy birthday to Edgar Blank on March 10. Sadie Ames Archino will have her first birthday on March 12. Linda Lunt will blow out candles on March 14. Elliott Damon Hadlock chalked up another on March 15.