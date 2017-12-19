Boatworks Bridge celebrated

There was a wonderful interisland turnout in support of Islesford Boatworks on Saturday, Dec. 16. The students have been building their own St. Ayles skiff, a 22-foot rowing boat they have named “Bridge.” The boat was “flipped off” its building mold at the “Sheep Shed” on Dog Point Road and wheeled to the Ladies Aid Building for a celebration and potluck luncheon put on by the community. Many of the group camped out in the Aid for the night. Thank you to all who participated, from teachers, organizers and students to chefs. It was a true community event. Well done, and we await the launch.

Island cooks began their delivery of meals every other Saturday to our older residents on Great Cranberry Island again this year in early November. This community service organized by Karin Whitney serves five people this year but has fed as many as 17 at a time over the years. Thank you to all who volunteer to prepare and deliver meals to your neighbors. Barbara Meyers was the chef du jour on Saturday, Dec. 16, preparing a delicious meal of stuffed chicken breasts, herbed rice, salad and what Gaile Colby described as, “the best brownie I have ever had.” Thank you to all for your community service.

Congratulations to Ned Swain and Erin Quigley on the birth of their son Edward Donald Swain. Baby Ned arrived six weeks early, weighing only 4 pounds, 10 ounces. He is doing well but will have to stay in the hospital for a few weeks. Ned is the son of Robin Freeman and the great nephew of Mickey McFarlan. Best wishes to all from the Cranberry community.

Skip Stevens and Sally Rowan got to North Carolina to meet their grandson, Milo. Ben Stevens was home after time on the TX/LA barge ship, and it was good to be together. Andrea Ruby has been on leave from teaching since Milo was born in mid-October. Meg Stevens has just finished her first semester at UVM, and is heading to Seattle for her Christmas break.

Cindy Thomas focused on Hanukkah on Thursday morning with Islesford’s young kids. Bode Duggan, Elliott Damon Hadlock and Marina Pickering were there and made cutout menorahs to take home.

Jeri Spurling arranged a night of caroling on Islesford. It turned out to be a short time because of the frigid temperatures. Winter struck hard! They got to about six houses. Jeri was joined by Adele and Amy Gifford Palmer; Lindsay Eysnogle, Jason Pickering, Luciana and Marina joined them to paint cookies and have drinks (sampling was permitted). Jeri, Kaitlyn Duggan and Amy Palmer practiced “Angels We Have Heard on High” on flutes, and “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” a cappella. On Friday, they sang at the Cookies with Santa holiday party. Peter Philbrook joined them in the a cappella; Tony Archino played the banjo, and Jake provided drums along with Jeri, Kaitlyn and Amy on flutes. Cindy Thomas was the primary organizer of the evening. Erica Merrill provided a Christmas tree. Cindy White and her mother knit hats and scarves for the kids. Lindsay and Jason took Lucy and Marina; Cory and Bode Duggan were there, as were Cory and Cari Alley with Wyatt, Rubye and Isaiah. Johnny Palmer and Aaron were there with Tammie and Steve Palmer; Joy Sprague, Ted Spurling, Malcolm Fernald and Mary E. Schuch; Nan and Roy Hadlock and others had a good time with Santa, spending time with each other over desserts, and dancing after the presents had been given.

If you were unable to get in touch with folks on Great Cranberry Saturday night, it was because they were out Christmas caroling from house to house. Thank you to all who participated in this musical gift to the community. I would name you all, but it would be easier to name who was home! Great volunteers and beautiful voices.

Advent carols and readings were enjoyed at the Cranberry Island Church, with Laurie Dobson and Helen Bertles organizing and decorating for the event. Those attending were moved by the beautiful piano playing of Laurie throughout the service and the lovely voice of Audrey Noether as she blessed the group with song. Pastor Tom Powell will return to lead the Christmas services on Sunday, Dec. 24, at 10:30 a.m. A potluck luncheon and Yankee swap will be held at the Community Center following the service. Bring a gift if you would like to take part in the swap. Happy Christmas to all.

Daylight is coming back in the afternoon! The sun’s earliest setting was 3:55 p.m. on Dec. 7-10. Sunday, Dec. 23, it will set at 4 p.m. It continues to rise later, peaking at 7:07 a.m. Dec. 30 to Jan. 4. Finally, the days will start lengthening at both ends! Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, is the halfway point from the solstice to the equinox. Star light, star bright … .

Beatrice Amuso is running for Mount Desert Island High School. The first indoor track meet was Saturday, Dec. 16. She ran in the 55, 200 and 4-by-200 relay, where she was the team’s anchor. Go, Bea!

Beal & Bunker will have two boats on Christmas Day with a 7:30 a.m. (Saturday schedule) and 3:30 p.m. boat from Northeast Harbor. Many thanks to Beal & Bunker and to Dan and Linda Lunt for being the captain and first mate of the day!

A few closings for the Dec. 25 Christmas holiday: the transfer stations, post offices and the Cranberry General Store will close to allow employees to enjoy holiday festivities with friends and family.

A memorable way to say “Merry Christmas” to your parents: Christina Spurling’s birthday is Dec. 23, and Louise Chaplin’s is Christmas Eve. January birthdays begin with Fran Pocaro on Jan. 1 and our own Audrey Noether on Jan. 3. Sarah Dawson, the daughter of Ruth Westphal, will enjoy her special day on Jan. 7, as will Kristie Pocaro. Harvey Bunker will celebrate his birthday on Jan. 8. Happy birthday to you all.

Quote of the week: “Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” — Charles M. Schulz.

Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Joyeux Noel, Eid greetings, Happy Diwali, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa.