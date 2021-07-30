Bar Harbor couple makes donation to MDI Hospital 

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital recently received two $10,000 grants from Bar Harbor residents Arthur Greif and Donna Karlson in honor of their friends and family who have been treated at the hospital.

“We have friends and family who have benefited enormously from the caring compassion of MDI Hospital professionals, including my father and myself through various illnesses and accidents,” said Karlson. “I can’t say enough about the quality of care we received. It’s the whole of it – outpatient and inpatient services, cardiac rehab, primary care, the weekend care clinic, and the emergency department – everything is excellent. And it’s all less than 2 miles from our house. That’s a gift to our community.”

Greif said, “Clients have come to both Donna, a clinical social worker, and me, a civil rights attorney, at moments of crises in their lives. We have tried to do our best to make our clients whole again. MDI Hospital employees have carried that same burden, trying to make their patients whole again with dedication and resilience. During the pandemic, MDI Hospital employees have met that burden at great personal risk to themselves. These gifts are our way of saying thanks.”

These grants will support the care provided by various departments at the hospital, including Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, the Island Infusion Center (Oncology) and the Emergency Department, in addition to the Cooper Gilmore Health Center and the new fixed-place MRI being installed this summer on the hospital’s campus.

“I’ve spent 44 years representing doctors, nurses and hospital employees, and almost 40 of them have been here in Maine,” said Greif. “I’ve come to appreciate how unique MDI Hospital is in maintaining its independence. I think that has produced a better quality of care, and I want to make sure the hospital maintains its independence.”