Arts Glances

Library sponsoring online author talks

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library is sponsoring a three-part series of online author talks in January.

The series kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. with Meredith Hall discussing her novel “Beneficence.”

Next up will be with Kerri Arsenault discussing her book “Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains” on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.

The series concludes on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. with Christina Baker Kline discussing her book “The Exiles.”

Zoom registration is required for all of the talks.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.

Online Tai Chi workshops

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia and the Ellsworth Public Library are sponsoring introductory Tai Chi for Health workshops via Zoom in January.

The workshops will run from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

These introductory online workshops provide interactive social opportunities in this challenging time of physical distancing. Tai Chi helps empower people to improve their health and well-being through slow, smooth and continuous mind-body exercises. No Tai Chi experience is required. The workshops are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages.

Pre-registration is required for the workshops. Once your registration is complete, you will receive login information via the email address you provided.

For more information, contact Nina Zeldin at 479-1206.

Master Gardener applications sought

ORONO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers program will begin accepting applications for the virtual 2021 training on Jan. 4. The program runs from March 1-May 23 and resumes Sept. 7-Oct. 31.

The UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers program, designed to train volunteers in horticulture and food system-related community service, includes self-paced learning modules and live virtual sessions with horticultural experts. Topics include vegetable and fruit production, plants for the Maine landscape, soil health, composting, pesticide safety and food security.

Participants will be expected to volunteer at least 40 hours to complete the certification in the first year. Volunteer opportunities and expectations will be adjusted based on public health safety guidelines.

The $250 course fee includes all materials; limited financial assistance is available. Applications are due Jan. 24.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 581-3188 or email [email protected]