Annual bean supper to feature bicentennial talk

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society will hold its 9th Annual Bean Supper on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Mount Desert Island High School. Guests will enjoy a traditional New England supper featuring a variety of beans baked by local community bakers accompanied by hot dogs, coleslaw, pickles, brown bread, cookies and pies.

Following supper, Liam Riordan, professor of history at the University of Maine, will present “Maine Statehood and the Bicentennial: The View from Mount Desert Island.” The illustrated presentation and discussion explores the long statehood process in Maine that culminated in 1820 with separation from Massachusetts.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Maine statehood. The struggle for statehood engaged a range of challenging public issues that still resonate with Mainers today. Professor Riordan will explore four themes including the sharp partisan conflict that divided Maine, the role of slavery in the Maine-Missouri crises, the status of Wabanaki sovereignty and questions about the international border.

Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults, available for purchase at the door. The supper begins at 6 p.m. followed by the 7 p.m. presentation.

Contact Leah Lucey leah.lucey@mdihistory.org