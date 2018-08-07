Loaded with angelic volunteers and staff, Maine Seacoast Mission’s Sunbeam V dropped anchor at Swan’s Island on Thursday, July 19, for a phenomenal beach clean-up day. This group, organized by Director of Island Outreach Douglas Cornman, was then joined by a sizable number of island residents who had been organized by Rob Morang. After splitting into teams, the coastline clean-up day commenced and an even more beautiful island emerged from the effort.

We thank all the wonderful people involved. The Sunbeam V crew: Captain Mike Johnson, engineer Storey King, steward Jillian and Douglas Cornman. Volunteers who came on the Sunbeam included Karen McFarland, Debbie Thompson, Margot Graves, Ethan King, Silas Bates, Molly Brown, Olivia Dinsmore, Tate Dolley, Madison Eaton, Mariah Hamor, Gloria Kelley, Hannah Lank, Dori LeMoine, Cameron Nautl, Ciara Schoppee, Shelby Young, McKenzie Young and Terri Rodick. Swan’s Island volunteers included Rob Morang, Brandi Morang, Teressa Rozenski, Ben Tongue, Iver Lofving, Maililani Bailey, Isaac Coro, Dave Meyer, Sonny Sprague. We apologize if any names were missed; each person was a valued member of the group.

Tracey Lindelof of Swanville, Maine, sends a request to Swan’s Islanders: “Hello Swan’s Island. This week our 14-year-old son will swim 3 miles across western Penobscot Bay to Islesboro to raise funds for LifeFlight of Maine, our state’s emergency helicopter service, to purchase two brand new rescue helicopters. It would be wonderful and appreciated to receive some donations from Swan’s Island. The website to go to is www.islesborocrossing.org, then it is quick and easy to enter our son’s name, Lake Lindelof, or feel free to call me at (207) 323-9547 for information to donate by mail instead. Thank you so much.”

As we continue to enjoy Gary Hoyle’s glorious artwork (have you seen his works at the lighthouse this summer?), he continues to amass impressive awards and showings. A recent achievement is his work exhibited at the Headquarters of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Washington, D.C. Congratulations, Gary, for such well-deserved recognition.

Happy Birthday to Carol Seavey, Leonard May Sr., Sophia Altha Dy, L.J.Hopkins, Katelynn Riedel, Josephine Reagan Walker, Sheena Greenlaw, Lindsay Carlson, Leona M. Buswell, and Ann Marie Maguire. Anniversary Blessings to Gavin and Agnes Robinson, Chris and Molly Goodwin, and Daniel and Rachel Johnson.

