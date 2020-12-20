A Slice of Eden moves to Cottage Street 

BAR HARBOR— A Slice of Eden Bakery has relocated to 59 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor. After a great start on Main Street, the bakery has moved to a new building next to Acadia Cornerstone Real Estate, across the street from the Central House Inn. The Dec. 12 opening brought in quite a crowd.

Co-owners Charity and Jason Goller said the new space will provide additional room for customers as well as extra room for baking equipment. Aside from their usual to-go menu, the festively decorated establishment is currently offering holiday items such as individually wrapped hot chocolate kits, gingerbread folk cookies, vegan Earl Grey truffles, holiday lattes, sugar cookies and rum balls.

This holiday season, the local bakery will be taking custom orders until Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and will be open to the public until Christmas Eve. Until then, the bake shop will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop will close for two weeks beginning on Christmas Day and reopen Jan 13, 2021.

Throughout the winter, Slice of Eden will offer soup options in addition to its lunch sandwiches and will take call-ahead orders.

Due to the pandemic, the pastry kitchen has remained take-out only and has a five-customer capacity. Management has instructed those who order indoors and wait for food to wear masks.