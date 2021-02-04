2021 dog licensing deadline has been extended

MOUNT DESERT ─ On Feb. 3, Governor Janet Mills issued an executive order that extends the deadline for 2021 dog licensing from Jan. 1 to June 2.

The cost at the town clerk’s office is $6 for an altered dog and $11 for an unaltered one. To receive a license, dog owners must show a state of Maine rabies certificate and provide veterinarian’s name and phone number if that information isn’t already on file. If the dog is altered, the spay/neuter certificate must be provided as well.

Renewal of dog licenses may be done online through June at www10.informe.org/dog_license/.

For more information on how to register your dog, contact the town clerk at (207) 276-5531.