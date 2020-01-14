TREMONT — For the 2020 Women’s History Month exhibition, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library, along with other Mount Desert Island libraries, invite women and girls from the community to create and exhibit an item inspired by the theme “Our History is Our Strength.”

All types of media and craft are welcome. Exhibitors need not be professional artists and may be of any age. The exhibit will be on display at the Pacific Hall from March 2-31. Registration is first come, first serve. Participants may sell their artwork, and 20 percent of the sales will be donated to the library. The deadline for registration is Feb. 7.

Contact 244-3798.