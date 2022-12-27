New Year's trash collection schedule for Mount Desert Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated Dec 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mount Desert Islander Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT— For the town of Mount Desert, there will be no trash collection on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Trash will be collected on Tuesday, with no additional changes for the rest of the week.Christmas trees will be collected the week of Jan. 9. Put trees curbside on Monday, Jan. 9 and they will be collected through the week.The town office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Great Cranberry store destroyed by fire Local model railroader pays tribute to Maine Skating rink almost finished Independent holiday film shot in Bar Harbor Island police log for week of Dec. 22 E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition December 22, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.