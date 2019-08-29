Zone council meetings postponed

AUGUSTA — Last week, the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) published a notice that the Lobster Zone Council meetings scheduled for this week to review plans for pending federal right whale regulations had been postponed.

In a statement issued Tuesday, DMR is advising the lobster industry that the entire schedule of meetings is currently on hold. “The Commissioner regrets the delays but wants to ensure that DMR develops a proposal for submission to the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) that reflects a thorough review of all data,” the statement said.

DMR will share an updated meeting schedule with industry when it becomes available, and the department “remains committed to meeting with industry members before any proposal is formally submitted to NMFS,” the statement said.