Zboray named interim school superintendent

BAR HARBOR — Mike Zboray, the principal at Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor, has been named interim superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, effective Jan. 1.

He was appointed by the school system board at a special meeting on Monday.

Zboray will follow Marc Gousse, whose retirement is effective Dec. 31, and he will serve as interim superintendent until June 30, by which time the board expects to have hired a permanent superintendent.

Jessica Stewart, chair of the school board, said of Zboray, “I feel really great about all that Mike will bring to this position. He possesses many skills and leadership qualities that will help us navigate the next six months.”

A graduate of College of the Atlantic, Zboray was a teacher for several years, then assistant principal at Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor for 14 years and principal at Trenton Elementary for seven years before becoming principal at Pemetic earlier this year.

Asked why he was interested in serving as interim superintendent, Zboray said, “It was mostly to help bring stability and continuity through the transition to a new superintendent and to have the school district in a really good place for whoever steps into that permanent role. And I thought it would be important to have someone who is known in the district.”

He said his priorities will include shepherding school budgets through the adoption process and “working with my colleagues to keep the schools open to the best of our ability through a pandemic.”

Gousse said Zboray has served the district’s schools “in an exemplary manner; he cares about kids and always considers what is best for students.”

“I look forward to working with Mike and our team to ensure a seamless transition of leadership takes place in January.”

Gousse noted that Zboray was one of several administrators in the school system who did an internship last year as part of the Maine Department of Education’s requirements for becoming certified to be a school superintendent.

With Zboray serving as interim superintendent, who will be in charge at Pemetic during the next six months?

“We are looking at possibly covering that in-house,” Zboray said. “I have identified some staff members who already play leadership roles in the school. I will meet with the school committee next Tuesday to talk more about that.”