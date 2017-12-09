YWCA receives grant

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA Mount Desert Island has received a $10,000 grant in support of its housing program from the Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund.

The YWCA MDI has been providing housing for women since its formation in 1904, according to a press release. On average, 15 women call YWCA MDI home on a year-round basis. During the summer months, when seasonal workers arrive, that number can be as high as 44. The amount paid for a week’s lodging is subsidized by the organization to keep the rooms affordable.

In recent years, the demand for housing has risen dramatically; while rooms have always been filled season to season, there is now a waiting list for year-round housing with 10 or more names on it. Reservations for summer housing are accepted on April 1 each year. Starting at 8 a.m, when the office opens, women are waiting at the front door, and the phone rings continuously. It takes about 15 minutes to fill the available spaces.

If there were three additional buildings with available housing, staff members have observed, they would be full as well.

YWCA MDI offers other programs for the benefit of women and their families and the community as a whole. Contact the YWCA at [email protected] or 288-5008.

The Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund’s stated mission is “to support local organizations and groups in Hancock County who reflect our presence in the community as a hospitality-based company.” Visit www.wfhcharitablefund.com.