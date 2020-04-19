YWCA MDI helps single mothers through “Benni Fund”

BAR HARBOR – Last week, YWCA MDI announced its new “Benni Fund” that will provide financial assistance to single mothers in the communities of MDI and surrounding towns who are suffering hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Recognizing that the crisis has caused job losses, child-care uncertainties and any number of hardships, the Y’s Board of Directors voted to devote a portion of the organization’s existing budget to provide financial assistance to single mothers in need.

The fund is named in memory of former YWCA MDI Executive Director, Benni McMullen, who passed away in March. McMullen was well known locally for “always being there when a woman needed a leg up.” Board members felt it was fitting to dedicate the new fund in her memory.

Information at www.ywcamdi.org, or 288-5008.