YWCA hosts Christmas Bazaar

BAR HARBOR — Children from Mount Desert Island, while they could impress their parents with holiday presents of macaroni art or a drawing, will be stuffing their loved one’s stockings with some impressive presents this year.

The YWCA in Bar Harbor held its annual Children’s Christmas Bazaar Saturday. At the bazaar, kindergarteners through fourth graders visit in groups to shop for everyone on their list. The donated items, from jewelry to tools, are sold to children for prices ranging from 25 cents to $2.

“Everything here is donated,” said Abigail Robinson, who works in residence at the YWCA. “Some are donated by businesses, and we make a call for gifts, and people just bring them in.”

Robinson has worked at the YWCA for 15 years and has organized this event each of those years.

“Each table has boxes with items that we try to fit together,” Robinson said. “There are gifts for mom, dad, grampy [and] grammy.”

Older children and teenagers who have outgrown the event join the adults volunteering as shopkeepers and “elves” that guide children through the controlled chaos. Kasey Leighton, 24, of Bar Harbor, has volunteered at the event for 12 years.

“He’s been doing it since he outgrew shopping,” Robinson said. “We don’t even have to call [him], he just shows up.”