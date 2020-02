BAR HARBOR — The YWCA of Mount Desert Island is celebrating International Women’s Day by selling and hand delivering roses around MDI and Trenton on Friday, March 6. Roses will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A single rose is $5, and there is no limit on how many can be purchased. Orders must be placed by Feb. 28, no later than 5 p.m. and can be ordered online at https://donate.ywcamdi.org/rose-sale/ or by phone at 288-5008.