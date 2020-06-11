Youth-led group plans anti-racism rally June 14

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island residents and local youth plan to rally in the Village Green Sunday, June 14, from 5-7 p.m. to demand racial equality, both on the island and nation-wide. A related gathering on Sunday, June 7 drew more than 400 people.

“This march’s general message is that real societal change has to come from the community holding itself accountable,” organizers said. “This is a slight variation on last week’s theme, which revolved around the idea that, to start the process of change, individuals must commit to making themselves anti-racist.”

Speakers will include MDI High School students and community members Sara Hernandez, Eliza Ramos and Kassandra Robledo.

“I will be attending and speaking in this week’s rally because the long-neglected injustices of racial inequality must be addressed,” Hernandez said in a statement.

“The issues of racism and police brutality are far from new, and it is past time that our community, which prides itself on its acceptance and progressiveness, take a stand to fight for racial equality,” said Sirohi Kumar of Bar Harbor, a MDIHS student and co-organizer of this rally. “We need to take action, and it should start within ourselves and this island.”

After the rally, the organizers will lead a march around Bar Harbor, beginning and ending at the Village Green. For protection against COVID-19, face masks are required at the march. Masks will be provided for those who don’t have any.

For updates, visit the MDI March and Rally In solidarity with Black Lives Matter Facebook group page.