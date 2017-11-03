Young v. Bar Harbor trial continued

ELLSWORTH – The civil trial to hear former police chief Nate Young’s complaint against the town of Bar Harbor has been continued until Dec. 8.

The trial in Hancock County Superior Court was expected to end Thursday, the second day of the proceeding, but time ran out before all the witnesses could take the stand. The next available court date, Justice Bruce Mallonee announced, would be in December.

Young was fired in 2014 by then-town manager Dana Reed after an investigator hired by the town concluded that the police chief was intoxicated and acted inappropriately toward two of his officers when they arrived at the closed Town Hill Market on the night of Sept. 25, 2013 to check on a report of someone slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup truck. Young later filed a lawsuit against the town claiming that he was unjustly fired. After beginning in state court and being transferred to federal court, the matter is back in state court to decide the three claims that have not been dismissed.

Taking the witness stand Wednesday, Young testified that he wasn’t intoxicated when parked at the Town Hill Market. He said he left his home to avoid an argument and, after driving around, stopped there to “process” personal issues.

Young’s attorneys, Gregg Frame and Ilse Teeters-Trumpy, argued that Young had not been subjected to any form of sobriety tests and officers had not come close enough in the four-minute encounter for the investigator to conclude that their client was under the influence.

Mark Franco, the town’s attorney, contended the incident at the market was not the only reason Young was fired; his actions after being placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation was underway played a part in his termination. Young ignored Reed’s directive to not speak with town employees while the investigation was underway and violated town policies including some he instituted in the police department, Franco contends.

Also taking the stand Wednesday were the former town councilors who cast the opposing votes at Young’s appeals hearing, Robert Garland and Christopher Walsh. Young claims there was an effort by some town officials to have him fired before the investigation concluded and even before the September 2013 incident. Garland and Walsh testified they had reservations about the process that led to Young’s dismissal.

On Thursday, Walsh resumed his testimony but for most of the day Reed was on the stand.

Reed said he had a “generally cordial” relationship with Young, saying that as chief he had always received positive performance reviews and implemented needed changes within the police department. Reed said he agreed with the investigator’s conclusions that firing Young was justified. That night at the Town Hill Market, Young had been driving while impaired, he said.

“It put the public at risk,” Reed said. “A bigger issue was how he intimidated his officers.”

Reed also contended the process leading to Young’s dismissal was conducted properly and there were no violations of the Freedom of Access Act during the town council’s executive sessions on the matter. The status of the investigation and not Young himself were discussed in the closed sessions, he said.

The trial is expected to conclude Dec. 8. Attorneys for both sides will then file briefs on the case. From there it could be months before Mallonee issues his decision.

Watch for more on the trial in the Nov. 9 edition of the Islander.