Young bakers get creative

MOUNT DESERT — The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor smelled amazing on Saturday.

Dozens of students in fourth and fifth grades from all Mount Desert Schools, and homeschoolers of equivalent ages, gathered for a Kids Bake Off event, competing alone or in pairs.

The first-place creation was a coconut and brown sugar cake topped with pineapple, bananas and toasted coconut, made by Conners Emerson fourth graders Sam Curry and Stella Cole.

Adele Barnum and Eva Morrill, both in fifth grade at Mount Desert Elementary, took second place with their blueberry and zucchini cake. Third place went to Community School fourth graders Aaliyah Keeley and Luna McCune for a pumpkin spice cake.

Other awards included Most Creative, Best Presentation, Healthiest and Honorable Mentions. The judges were Pemetic sixth grader Cora Lester, Molly Damon of Molly Cakes Catering and summer resident David Reis.

The bakers prepped and baked in shifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., using the gas ovens in the Neighborhood House kitchen and some rented ones. All the creations were made from scratch. Organic flour, butter, sugar, heavy cream, eggs and milk were provided by Havana Restaurant and Choco-latte Café, which sponsored the event. There was also baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract and almost extract. Any specialty ingredients the bakers brought with them, but these couldn’t include any pre-made items.

The bake-off was sponsored by Havana, Choco-Latte and The Neighborhood House.

