You say ‘selectmen,’ I say ‘select board’ 

MOUNT DESERT — The town charter, first adopted in 1996 and last amended in 2010, provides for an elected “board of selectmen” with the “powers necessary to carry out the administration of Town affairs.”

In June, the Governor signed into law a bill changing references to “boards of selectmen” in state statutes to the gender-neutral term “select boards.”

The new law doesn’t change the name of the Mount Desert Board of Selectmen or that of any other town; it only changes how such boards are referred to in state laws. So, a town with a board of selectmen can continue to use that term unless the town’s voters decide to change it.

Mount Desert is the only municipality on or neighboring Mount Desert Island that has a board of selectmen established by town charter. None of the other towns have a charter, except for Bar Harbor, which has a town council form of government.

The town of Southwest Harbor uses the terms “select board” and “board of selectmen” interchangeably on its website. Trenton’s website uses both “town selectmen” and “select board.”

Tremont uses “board of selectmen,” as does the town of Cranberry Isles. Frenchboro has a “selectboard.” Swan’s Island has “selectmen.”

In keeping with the spirit of the new state law and to maintain consistency, the Islander will begin referring to all such boards as “select boards.”