YMCA raising funds for new roof

BAR HARBOR – Twenty years ago, a new YMCA building was built on Park Street. Now, the building is in need of some serious upkeep.

The organization had anticipated the need for a new roof within the next two years, but after the wind storms that swept across Maine this past October, the Y’s roof is in need of immediate replacement.

Work on the roof began Jan. 6. Anyone who would like to donate toward project costs can make checks out to the MDI YMCA with “New Roof” as the designation. Or you can give online at www.mdiymca.org/annual-fund. Select Raise the Roof 2020.

Contact exec@mdiymca.org.