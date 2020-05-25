YMCA annual meeting goes virtual 

BAR HARBOR – On Thursday, May 28, at 5 p.m., the Mount Desert Island YMCA will be hosting its annual meeting online via a webinar. People can register for the webinar off the MDI YMCA’s website at www.mdiymca.org. Once registered, participants will be sent a confirmation email with the webinar link and a telephone number. Participants can decide whether to view the webinar on their computers and tablets, or listen in via the telephone.

“This is brand new to us,” Executive Director Tommy Parham said, “but the staff has be working hard to ensure we can have a successful online meeting. We hope people will join us as we celebrate 2019 and as we look towards the future.”