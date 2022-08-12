Year-round health care service returns to Northeast Harbor 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Year-round primary care services are now available in Northeast Harbor thanks to a renewed partnership between the town of Mount Desert’s Medical Center and Mount Desert Island Hospital.

After some delays due to construction, the newly renovated center opened Aug. 8. A ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, to welcome the community to the newly renovated facility on 9 Kimball Road.

The hospital previously operated a seasonal clinic in Northeast Harbor through its partnership with the Mount Desert Medical Center. After a two-year hiatus due the pandemic, and with a renewed long-term lease, the center and the hospital have resumed their partnership of more than 50 years.

“We’re so pleased to be reopening our Northeast Harbor Clinic to provide expanded year-round access to primary care to the Mount Desert Community,” said Chrissi Maguire, president/CEO of MDI Hospital. “This would not have been possible without the dedication of the Mount Desert Medical Center Board of Directors, local and seasonal residents and town leadership.”

Dr. John Urbanek will be practicing at the clinic for August and September. Initially, the clinic will be open three half days per week: Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, and Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. Outside of clinic hours, appointments will be available at MDI Hospital Health Centers in Southwest Harbor, Bar Harbor and Trenton.

Later this year, rotating specialty clinics are planned one to two days a month, featuring specialties such as general surgery, orthopedics, psychiatry and cardiology. Open hours and specialty clinic availability are expected to increase based on demand.

“It’s been very exciting to see the renovations transform the center into a space that is light and bright and will again provide excellent health care to the residents of the Town of Mount Desert and outer islands,” said Judy Gilkes Benson, Mount Desert Medical Center Board of Directors president. “We’re so grateful for Mount Desert Island Hospital’s commitment to our community.”

Further renovations to the building are planned for the fall to update an additional office suite, Benson said.

Current directors also include Schofield Andrews III, Thomas Brown, Charles E. Bucklin, Katrina Carter, Marion Gogolak, Nancy K. Ho, Jane Joseph, Elaine Lincoln, Harry R. Madeira Jr., Joelle Nolan, Mary Reath and Allyson Wallace. First established in 1967, the Mount Desert Medical Center was made possible by the commitment of year-round residents and the summer community who raised funds and established a nonprofit board of directors to ensure that the town of Mount Desert had access to medical services.

To attend the community ribbon cutting celebration on Aug. 29, RSVP by phone at (207) 460-4405 or by email at [email protected]. For more information about MDI Hospital’s Northeast Harbor Clinic or to make an appointment, call (207) 801-5909.