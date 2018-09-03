Yacht art and science

century American yachting Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Smith was born and grew up on a small island near Oyster Bay, N.Y.

“Boats and salt water were his strongest influences from his earliest years,” event organizers said. “He says he knew how to sail before he knew how to ride a bicycle. He was exposed to the greatest examples of American yacht design and surrounded by some of the finest yachtsmen, sail makers and boat designers of the twentieth century.”

Hunt is also a marine artist and his paintings include classic yacht racing and various other maritime activities from Downeast Maine to the Bahamas.

His work has been shown at Mystic Seaport, the Herreshoff Marine Museum, the New York Yacht Club, Florida’s Society of the Four Arts and numerous private galleries.

He lives in Steuben with his wife, Allison. This talk is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 276-3333.