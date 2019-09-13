Workshop set on parking, marijuana

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Members of the community are being asked to weigh in on marijuana and Main Street parking next week.

Two hour-long discussions are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Fire Station on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

At 6 p.m. residents are being asked to discuss adult use and medical marijuana in the town of Southwest Harbor. An attorney from Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry will be present to help answer legal questions regarding the subject.

At 7 p.m. the discussion about parking on Main Street will take place. In a recently proposed parking plan for the town, manager Justin VanDongen proposed eliminating parking spaces on one side of the street.