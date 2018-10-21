Workshop on dealing with chronic pain

Bar Harbor — Mount Desert Island Hospital, in partnership with Healthy Acadia, is offering a free six-week “Taking Action on Pain” workshop.

The workshop will take place on Mondays from 1 – 3:30 p.m., Nov. 5 through Dec. 10 in the second floor conference room of the Cadillac Mountain Medical Building on Main Street in Bar Harbor.

“Taking Action on Pain” is Healthy Acadia’s name for the Chronic Pain Self-Management Program developed by Stanford University. The program is comprised of six two-and-a-half hour workshops.

During the workshops, people with chronic pain problems will explore: techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals; pacing activities and rest; decision-making and evaluating new treatments.

“Evidence demonstrates that it is the highly participative process in which the program is conducted that makes it so effective,” program organizers said. “Participants provide each other with mutual support and share their successes. This helps increase participants’ self-assurance in their ability to manage their health and maintain active, satisfying lives.”

Contact Sarah O’Neil at 460-4628 or sarah.oneil@mdihospital.org.