BAR HARBOR — Linda Smith and Florence French, Hancock County Hospice volunteers, will facilitate a seven-session workshop on “Aging and Loss” beginning Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at the YWCA Mount Desert Island.

The group will meet Oct. 14 and 28 and Nov. 4, 11, 18, 25.

Sponsored in collaboration with Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, “Age by Design,” and the Bar Harbor Age-Friendly Committee, the free workshop is open to up to 10 seniors.

“This is not a support group,” organizers said. “It is a workshop, focusing on the subject of aging, including the positives and negatives and stereotypes involved. Topics such as the loss of independence, health and nutrition, stress and anxiety, coping mechanisms and changing relationships will be discussed. Also, social connections, holidays and social events, and depression will be included. Planning for the future is the last session.”

Activities will include self-assessment using journals and other tools.

“I wish this had been available ten years ago when I needed it! It’s really in-depth,” said Jan Varnum, organizer and member of the Bar Harbor Age-Friendly Committee. “If there is enough interest, this program will be repeated in the spring.”

For more information and to register, call 667-2531 or email info@hospiceof hancockcounty.org.