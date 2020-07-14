Work Health expanding to Ellsworth 

ELLSWORTH — Work Health LLC, an occupational health program that partners with employers and communities to help employees stay healthy and heal when they are injured, has opened an Ellsworth location at 32 Resort Way.

Work Health provides assessment and treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, physical exams, on-site ergonomic evaluations, independent medical evaluations and a variety of employment–related testing services.

Work Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Light Health.