ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park is once again offering people within 50 miles of Bar Harbor the opportunity to collect wood rounds that will be piled in a designated area. Permits costing $25 will be issued to about 10 households to collect a maximum of two cords. To be considered for a permit, send an email to [email protected] no later than Friday, Sept.18. The wood rounds were created when tree cutting occurred in the park to open scenic vistas along roads.