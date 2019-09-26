Wood lottery

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia is once again offering people who live within 50 miles of the park the opportunity to collect wood rounds for firewood or others uses. Permits to collect a maximum of two cords of the pre-gathered rounds will be sold to a limited number of households for $25. The softwood and hardwood rounds were created when the park cut trees during the winter to open scenic vistas along roadways. To be considered for a permit, email the park’s dispatch office at acadia_dispatch@nps.gov no later than Sept. 30. If the park receives more than 10 requests, the recipients of the wood collection permits will be chosen at random and notified by email by Oct. 11.