Wood: ‘It was time I stepped up’

MOUNT DESERT — With 28 write-in votes, Geoff Wood, who lives in Somesville, was elected last Tuesday to a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen.

He succeeds Rick Mooers, who chose not to run for re-election.

Board Chairman John Macauley was re-elected, but he was the only person who filed to run, so there was only one official candidate for two seats up for election.

Wood said that a few months ago Macauley suggested that he think about seeking a seat as a write-in candidate.

“I had always thought about (running), but I kind thought I would wait until I retired before I started getting involved with local politics,” he told the Islander.

“But I mentioned it to a few people and somebody who is more involved with local politics got wind of the fact that my name was out there as a possibility, and they contacted me.”

He told them he would be willing to serve.

Wood taught math for eight years at Tremont Consolidated School, where he was president of the teacher’s association. He served as lead negotiator for all the local teacher’s associations in contract negotiations with the school system board two years ago.

He now teaches math at Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor.

Asked what attributes he brings to the Board of Selectmen, Wood said, “I think I have a pretty good big picture perspective, and I understand budgeting.

“I’ve always had an interest in politics, law and policy. And civic duty runs in my family. I plan to live out the rest of my days in this town, so I figured it was time I stepped up and did something for it.”

Wood said he isn’t coming to the board with an agenda.

“I do have some concerns about the direction that the island communities seem to be going in with regard to commercialism, away from community,” he said. “I’m very interested in affordable housing, sustainable energy and policies that are not necessarily focused exclusively on the dollar.”