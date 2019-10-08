Women’s suffrage and remaining work

ELLSWORTH — Ann Luther and Sheila Kirby will discuss the upcoming centennial, in 2020, of the 19th Amendment and women winning the right to vote at two upcoming events.

They will address the October meeting of the League of Women Voters of Downeast Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Moore Center in Ellsworth. Lunch is offered at the meeting, and a $10 contribution is suggested. Contact Downeast@lwvme.org.

Then on Friday, Oct. 25, they will speak at Acadia Senior College’s monthly Food for Thought lunch and lecture series. The hot buffet lunch begins at 11:30 for $12. The lecture begins at noon and is free. Reservations are required and must be received by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or learn@acadiaseniorcollege.org for reservations.

This presentation not only celebrates that historic victory and the women who led the movement, but it also provides a sober reflection on the compromises that split the movement and left many voters behind — choices that continue to echo 100 years later.

Kirby was a senior economist at RAND, a nonprofit think tank, for more 30 years and served in several management positions, including acting and associate director of the RAND Washington Office. She also head a joint appointment as an adjunct professor of economics and public policy at The George Washington University where she taught at the graduate level for 25 years.

Luther is the treasurer of the League of Women Voters Maine (LWVME) and chairs the LWVME Advocacy Committee. She previously served as both the president and co-president of the LWVME. She is active in the LWV-Downeast and hosts a monthly radio show, The Democracy Forum, on WERU.

She was the 2013 recipient of the Baldwin Award from the ACLU of Maine for her work on voting rights and elections. She joined the League in 1998 when she retired as Senior Vice President at SEI Investments. Luther was a founder of the MDI Restorative Justice Program, 1999 – 2000, and served on its Executive Board.